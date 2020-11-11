Milford high schools to switch to full distance learning

Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford high schools to switch to full distance learning 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

All Milford high schools will go to 100 percent distance learning as of Monday, Nov. 16, through Jan. 8, according to a press release sent Tuesday evening from the schools superintendent.

According to Schools Superintendent Anna Cutaia, the decision was made due to the rise in COVID-19 cases Milford Public Schools is currently experiencing, and the effects of this.

“This increase in positive COVID-19 cases has primarily had an impact on our schools in the area of human resources. There has been an increased need for staff members to quarantine or isolate as a public health measure to assure the well-being of our school community. This has drastically reduced the number of adults available to instruct our students. We simply are running out of available adults to be in our schools,” the press release said.

sfox@milfordmirror.com