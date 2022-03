MILFORD — Four high school seniors, one from each of the Milford high schools, were honored recently with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award.

The award ceremony took place on March 10 at the Freelove Baldwin Stow Chapter House in Milford.

The Good Citizen Award recognizes students for the four outstanding qualities of good citizenship: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism Students were chosen as Good Citizen winners by faculty and guidance vote and were required to write an essay on the subject, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It: How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) help support our nation?

This year’s Milford winners are Paola Luna-Castro (Platt Tech), Isabella Mema (Joseph A. Foran High School), Catherine McCabe (Lauralton Hall), and Maia Schwing (Jonathan Law High School), who was the overall winner.

Schwing advanced to the state competition, and she has also won the Connecticut State Good Citizen Scholarship. She has now advanced to the New England region competition.

Luna-Castro has been a member of the soccer and tennis teams; she is an avid reader and has received the 2021 High School Book Award. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is school Yearbook Editor; she is also a Diversity Team Member.

Luna-Castro is bilingual and is currently working on recording a video to educate members of the bilingual community and offer her perspectives about the countless opportunities the country has to offer. She is a baker at The Cheesecake Factory, an apprentice carpenter, and a youth minister.

Mema has served her school and community as co-editor in Chief of the Mane Street Mirror, Foran’s student newspaper. She has served as Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior Class President, and she is a Natural Helper.

She has been a District-Wide Race Equity, and Social Justice Committee member along with serving on the committee at Foran. She is currently the Choir President and is an active member of the Foran Drama Club. Isabella is also a member of the Key Club, and Foran United Club, among other activities.

McCabe from Lauralton Hall serves on Student Council and Student Ambassadors where she hosts open houses and coordinates student shadowing events. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Science Club, and the Stage Crew.

McCabe has been the stage manager for several productions at Lauralton and is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and is a member of the Catherine McAuley Club, serving as a volunteer at the Beth-El Shelter. She also works as a busser and hostess at Jimmy’s Apizza.

Schwing, Chapter winner and State winner, volunteers at the annual Milford Oyster Festival and in the Interact Club at Law, where she serves as President. The Interact club engages in community service activities in Milford at the Beth-El Center and other Milford community service organizations. She has earned All School Awards for excellence in Spanish, Statistics and Personal Finance.

She has earned high honors for four years and is a Math National Honor Society Member and a National Honor Society member. Her extracurricular activities include service as President of the Connecticut Society Children of the American Revolution (CAR) where she participates in community service, researches historical figures from the American Revolution and participates in community events such as wreath laying and parades. She is a member of the St. Mark Senior Youth group and is employed at the Cone Zone in Milford.

Each of these outstanding Good Citizen winners received a certificate, a Good Citizen pin, and a monetary award.