Milford health director urges residents to remain vigilant as Phase 3 reopening begins

MILFORD — With Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan beginning Oct. 8, Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph said it’s important to continue taking precautions such as hand-washing, wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance.

“We want to make sure that we’re maintaining the basics and not letting our guard down,” Joseph said.

Joseph and Mayor Ben Blake, Joseph gave a COVID-19 reopening update Thursday morning.

Phase 3 involves an increase from 50 percent to 75 percent capacity indoors — subject to COVID-19 safety requirements — for restaurants, personal services, hair salons, barbershops and libraries. Additionally, outdoor event venues will increase from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity. Bars and nightclubs will remain closed.

Joseph said as Phase 3 gives Connecticut increased capacity inside restaurants and ability to attend more indoor events, there has been “a slight increase” in COVID-19 cases, so residents should continue taking precautions.

“Make sure that you are wearing your face masks or cloth face coverings when you’re indoors or outdoors and you’re not able to maintain that six feet of social distance,” Joseph said.

Additionally, she said to stay at home if anyone is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and if a household member has a pending test result for COVID-19, to make sure all other household members stay home until the results of the test come back.

As of Oct. 7, according to the U.S. Government Coronavirus tracking data, there are 735 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases in Milford.

For more information on COVID-19 in Connecticut, visit ct.gov and search COVID-19 data tracker. For a more detailed breakdown on data by town and city, click here.

sfox@milfordmirror.com