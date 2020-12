Contributed photo

MILFORD — According to the Milford Health Dept., COVID-19 vaccines should be available in Milford later this month. Deepa Joseph,the city health director, announced while speaking virtually on Milford Mayor Ben Blake’s Minute with the Mayor / COVID 19 Vaccine video released to residents on Tuesday.

“Based on what we have heard from the federal and state government, we will start seeing the vaccine come into Milford later in December,” Joseph said.