Milford firefighters rescue dog from apartment fire

The Milford Fire Department rescued a dog while battling a blaze on Broad Street Sunday morning. The Milford Fire Department rescued a dog while battling a blaze on Broad Street Sunday morning. Photo: Contributed Photo / Milford Fire Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Milford Fire Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford firefighters rescue dog from apartment fire 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MILFORD — Firefighters rescued a dog while battling a blaze Sunday morning, according to officials.

In a post on Facebook, the Milford Fire Department said dispatch received a call about a fire in a multi-family home on the 200 block of Broad Street just before 11 a.m.

“A first floor occupant reported smelling smoke from the second floor and called 911,” the department said. “Three minutes after dispatch, fire department units arrived on the scene to find a fire in the second floor apartment.”

The department said members of Medic 1 forced entry into the apartment and located and removed a dog from the building. It said the fire was quickly contained with crews operating two hoses.

There were no injuries, the department said. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents from the three apartments in the building with relocation. The fire is under investigation by the Milford fire marshal’s office.

“The Milford Fire Department would like to stress the importance of working smoke / carbon monoxide detectors in all buildings,” the department said. “Also, remember to change your batteries with Daylight Savings Time.”