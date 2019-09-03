Milford fire department to receive FEMA grant for radios

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will award $33.6 million in direct assistance grants to 166 fire departments nationwide, including Milford’s fire department, through the agency’s Fiscal Year 2018 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

The Milford Fire Department will receive $258,773 from FEMA for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant, according to a FEMA press release. The grant will be used to purchase portable radios for Milford’s firefighters.

The primary goal of the AFG is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and nonaffiliated emergency medical service organizations, according to FEMA.

“Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards,” the announcement states.

In addition to Milford, the following departments in Connecticut were selected to receive grants:

Poquonnock Bridge Fire District, Groton, federal share of $ 72,414 for portable radios, thermal imaging cameras, firefighting tools, firefighter personal escape devices and firefighter rescue training.

Waterbury, federal share of $ 299,556, a regional grant with Waterbury and Naugatuck for specialized technical rescue training and equipment.

Bridgeport, federal share of $ 997,555 for firefighter hose, specialized technical rescue training, and firefighter cancer screenings.