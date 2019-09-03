Milford fire battalion chief retires after 35 years

Fire Battalion Chief Russ "Chip" Chapman, right, with Fire Chief Doug Edo, on the day of Chapman's retirement Aug. 30, 2019.

Fire Battalion Chief Russ “Chip” Chapman and Fire Chief Doug Edo have been friends since grade school. Edo remembers that at Live Oaks Elementary School, whenever he wanted a drink from the water fountain, his much taller friend, Chapman, would pick him up so he could reach.

Now, after all these years traveling pretty similar paths, their paths diverge as Chapman, 62, follows retirement to a new adventure.

Chapman retired Friday after more than 35 years with the department, and about 47 years as a firefighter in one capacity or another, and the department gathered for cake and to bid adieu.

Edo and Chapman joined the volunteer firefighters together right out of high school in 1975, signing on with Woodmont Engine Co. 5.

As kids they were always following fire trucks, so Edo’s career path seemed set on that course. But Chapman said he wasn’t planning on being a firefighter.

“I was going to be a baseball player,” he said.

A catcher for the Foran High School baseball team, Chapman actually had a personal tryout for the Cincinnati Reds, at Seaside Park, when he was 18 years old. The tryout went well, but “my father had different ideas,” Chapman said. “He wanted me to go to school.”

So instead of signing with the Reds, he studied criminal justice at the University of New Haven — just one semester, though. It wasn’t for him, so he joined the Air Force, where he served as a firefighter. After the Air Force, he worked at Sikorsky as a firefighter.

Edo was already in the Milford Fire Department, hired in 1980, and he told Chapman that a firefighter test was coming up.

“I knew what I wanted to do,” Chapman said.

It was during a call as a volunteer firefighter years ago to a brush fire on Rock Lane that Chapman knew firefighting was in his blood.

“I rode the trailboard of the Five Hose, and from that point I was hooked,” he said.

He became a professional Milford firefighter July 16, 1984.

He would go on to become a firefighter paramedic, lieutenant captain and battalion chief, getting his chief’s badge as Hurricane Sandy hit town. That was a crazy night, Chapman said, recalling search and rescues, buildings collapsing as firefighters walked the coastal streets, and any number of natural gas leaks.

“The miracle of Sandy was that we didn’t have a fire,” Chapman said.

Chapman, who also served in the Army National Guard until 1999, isn’t completely saying goodbye to firefighting as he retires, nor has he said goodbye to baseball. He’s still an instructor at the Connecticut Fire Academy, and he’s a college and high school umpire.

With the extra time available during retirement, he and his wife, Candace, who has been by his side throughout his career, will start their own new adventure, he said.

Still, leaving the Milford Fire Department brings mixed emotions. Chapman will miss the people who have fought fires beside him.

“I would not have been the chief I am today if it was not for my people,” Chapman said. “They are true professionals and this city should be thankful every day that they are looked over while they sleep.”