MILFORD — Residents will soon have two chances every week to fill up on farm-fresh favorites.

The Milford Downtown Farmers Market and the Walnut Beach Farmers Market will each be featuring more than 20 vendors, with the downtown market opening June 11, and the beach market kicking off June 9, according to Market Master Marijo Downs.

The downtown market will be open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 8, while the Walnut Beach market will be open Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 15.

“We are excited for both, and I’m excited to see friends who come every week to these farmer’s markets,” said Downs. “I have two farms for Walnut Beach and three farms for the downtown farmers market.”

Clover Nook Farm out of Bethany, Vaiuso Farms, Inc., from Branford and River Crest Farm from Milford will be at Milford Downtown Farmers Market.

“River Crest Farms produces exotic vegetables. They have things that you wouldn’t typically find in a store,” said Downs. “They try to go out the beating path, which I just love.”

Over at Walnut Beach Farmers Market, Gazy Brothers Farm from Oxford and Smith’s Acres, LLC, from Niantic will be providing fresh fruits and vegetables.

The downtown farmers market will feature 20 vendors which include, Bee’s Cupcake Bites, Butter and Cream Bakery, Besoleze Candles, Strong Sauce and more. At the Walnut Beach farmers market, there will be 22 vendors, which include, Ashley Hands Pottery, Wave Hill Bakery, Helping Hands, Dream Creations and more.

Down said she wants both farmer’s markets to be successful community events for people to come together.

“I’m going to have a calendar of events at both downtown and Walnut Beach,” she said. “It tells them upcoming activities and what to be part of in the community.”

Besides the food trucks at the Walnut Beach Farmers Market, Downs said she wants to get people to enjoy the local shops and eateries in the area.

“We always have music at both venues,” she said. “So people can bring their lawn chairs if they want to.”

She said organizers also are excited about the possibility of bringing back the children’s activities.

“The third week of the month, we are going to try to have kids activities such as a hula hoop person, a juggling person, cornhole and games they can enjoy and play,” she said.