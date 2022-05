Jordan Grice / Hearst Connecticut Media

MILFORD — Milford is the place to be later this month for those interested in combining the joy of drawing with drinking beer.

The Milford Arts Council (The MAC) and Milford Point Brewing are partnering to offer the first Brews & Pose on May 23. The event will take place at Milford Point Brewing, 230 Woodmont Road Building 29B, at 7 p.m.