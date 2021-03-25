Skip to main content
News

Milford downtown merchants plan inaugural egg hunt

Saul Flores
3
The Easter Bunny poses with Tracy Bonosconi, President of the Downtown Milford Business Alliance, left, and Radio Personality and DMBA board member Brian Smith at Wasson Field in Milford, Conn., on Wednesday March 24, 2021. DMBA will hold its first ever Easter Eggstravaganza event on March 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to the event's flyer on Facebook, activities include a socially-distant professional photograph with the Easter Bunny taken by A.G. Productions, an 8?-10 print courtesy of Milford Photo, a goody bag filled with Easter-themed treats, hair braiding by E'LAN by Dominique Renee, and a free Easter Egg Trail through participating downtown shops.
1of3

The Easter Bunny poses with Tracy Bonosconi, President of the Downtown Milford Business Alliance, left, and Radio Personality and DMBA board member Brian Smith at Wasson Field in Milford, Conn., on Wednesday March 24, 2021. DMBA will hold its first ever Easter Eggstravaganza event on March 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to the event's flyer on Facebook, activities include a socially-distant professional photograph with the Easter Bunny taken by A.G. Productions, an 8?—10 print courtesy of Milford Photo, a goody bag filled with Easter-themed treats, hair braiding by E’LAN by Dominique Renee, and a free Easter Egg Trail through participating downtown shops.

Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

MILFORD — The first event of the year for the Downtown Milford Business Alliance is the debut of its new event — Easter Eggstravaganza, set for March 27.

“We wanted to create a new way to celebrate spring in beautiful downtown Milford,” said Emily Swet, the organization’s public relations director. “Families can come out, enjoy the amenities of Downtown and make memories.”

Plans are to hold the first Eggstravaganza at Wasson Field and make it an annual event.

The Easter Eggstravaganza, sponsored by E’LAN by Dominique Renee, features a socially distant professional photograph with the Easter Bunny, a goody bag filled with Easter-themed treats, hair branding by the event’s sponsor and a free Easter Egg Trail through participating downtown business.

Registration for the photograph, goody bag and hair braiding is required, but not for the Easter Egg Trail, Swet said.

“We hope to create a joyful day for the residents of Milford as well as highlight the wonderful small business at the heart of our community,” she said.

The activities requiring pre-registration begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The Egg Trail through downtown begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Masks are required, and social distancing rules apply.

Participating businesses include Arciuolo’s, The Body Waxing Studio, Cafe Atlantique, Hawkwood Game Cafe, Inside Living Style, The Lovet Shop, Makeup Makeup, Milford Pharmacy, Scratch Baking, SV Decker, Sophie Claire’s and Whispers.

To sign up for activities at Wasson Field visit downtownmilfordct.com/event-calendar/easter-eggstravaganza-2021/.