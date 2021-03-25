Milford downtown merchants plan inaugural egg hunt

3 1 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MILFORD — The first event of the year for the Downtown Milford Business Alliance is the debut of its new event — Easter Eggstravaganza, set for March 27.

“We wanted to create a new way to celebrate spring in beautiful downtown Milford,” said Emily Swet, the organization’s public relations director. “Families can come out, enjoy the amenities of Downtown and make memories.”