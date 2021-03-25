Milford downtown merchants plan inaugural egg hunt Saul Flores March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 8:26 a.m.
1 of3
The Easter Bunny poses with Tracy Bonosconi, President of the Downtown Milford Business Alliance, left, and Radio Personality and DMBA board member Brian Smith at Wasson Field in Milford, Conn., on Wednesday March 24, 2021. DMBA will hold its first ever Easter Eggstravaganza event on March 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to the event's flyer on Facebook, activities include a socially-distant professional photograph with the Easter Bunny taken by A.G. Productions, an 8?—10 print courtesy of Milford Photo, a goody bag filled with Easter-themed treats, hair braiding by E’LAN by Dominique Renee, and a free Easter Egg Trail through participating downtown shops.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of3
The Easter Bunny poses with Tracy Bonosconi, President of the Downtown Milford Business Alliance, left, and Radio Personality and DMBA board member Brian Smith at Wasson Field in Milford, Conn., on Wednesday March 24, 2021. DMBA will hold its first ever Easter Eggstravaganza event on March 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to the event's flyer on Facebook, activities include a socially-distant professional photograph with the Easter Bunny taken by A.G. Productions, an 8?—10 print courtesy of Milford Photo, a goody bag filled with Easter-themed treats, hair braiding by E’LAN by Dominique Renee, and a free Easter Egg Trail through participating downtown shops.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of3
MILFORD — The first event of the year for the Downtown Milford Business Alliance is the debut of its new event — Easter Eggstravaganza, set for March 27.
“We wanted to create a new way to celebrate spring in beautiful downtown Milford,” said Emily Swet, the organization’s public relations director. “Families can come out, enjoy the amenities of Downtown and make memories.”