MILFORD - With the impending snow storm Friday, city officials have declared a snow emergency beginning Thursday night into Friday.

Forecasts have snow beginning after midnight, with the heaviest snow coming between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday. Forecasters say the snowfall will impact the morning commute and school delays or cancellations are possible.

Mayor Ben Blake said alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday.

Vehicles parked on city roads should be parked on the even-number side of the street until 8 a.m. Friday. On Friday, vehicles should be moved to the odd-number side of the street. This alternate side of the street parking ban will be lifted at 8 p.m. Friday.

Due to the winter storm, there is a change to this week’s garbage/recycling pickup schedule. Garbage/recycling pickup for Friday has been rescheduled to Saturday. Impacted residents are asked to place totes at the curb for pickup on Saturday.

This ban will allow plows to keep roads passable and accessible to emergency vehicles. Off street parking should be utilized where possible. Also, residents are reminded that they are responsible for shoveling snow and ice from their sidewalks and property.

