MILFORD — Milford enjoys 17.5 miles of coastline, but Milford Mayor Ben Blake said it could also be a vulnerability.

"What we saw with superstorm Sandy was that those low-lined areas along the shorefront were the most impacted," said Blake. "Milford has about 4,000 properties in the flood plain, and some of those houses were washed out to sea, the front of houses were ripped off and collapsed because of sustained water damage."

Blake said Milford was among the cities that received the most damage from Hurricane Sandy 10 years ago.

"However, once the waters receded, the community came together," he said. "It was neighbor helping neighbor."

A decade later, Blake said the city has started on projects to reinforce the shorefront.

"We have projects from street ends to big huge multimillion-dollar projects," he said. "One project finishing up right now is the revetment wall in Morningside."

The revetment wall was a project completed by the Army Corps of Engineers about 50 years ago. The latest project is an extension to the western end of the wall, Blake said.

He said the city secured Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds after Hurricane Sandy to complete the project.

"Other projects we have put up to bid that we designed and permitted is elevating Milford Point Road," he said.

In the years following Hurricane Sandy, Blake said the city had completed many projects on its own or with other government agencies.

"One of those projects was the Army Corps of Engineers teamed up with the city to replace a beach in the Woodmont area," he said. "We also teamed up with the Department of the Interior to clean out Meadow Creek, and we also had some FEMA-supported projects that we have completed."

"We were also able to get brand new generators for Jonathan Law High School, and we have some design projects at Wildemere Beach and Walnut Beach and a host of others in the works," Blake added.

Other than street and sea wall projects, Blake said the city secured a $3 million resiliency grant to ensure the electric grid is more stable.

Even though many projects have been completed or are about to be completed, Blake said they still have more resiliency projects to put more distance between shoreline houses and Long Island Sound.