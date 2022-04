Jason Edwards / For Hearst Connecticut Media

MILFORD — State Rep. Kathy Kennedy is partnering with CappuGino's Coffee in Milford throughout May to host a feminine product drive for in-need area women.

Kennedy along with CappuGino's Coffee will be collecting feminine products for the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence by accepting donations via a donation box for the month of May at the coffee shop located at 20 Commerce Park.