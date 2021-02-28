Milford chamber president to follow family south, search committee to be formed to find replacement

MILFORD — Chamber of Commerce President Pam Staneski didn’t serve as a Milford alderman, Board of Education member and state representative without learning a thing or two about negotiating. So when her husband got a job offer in North Carolina’s Triangle area, she agreed to the relocation — with a condition.
“I said if this is going to be our last move, I want to be closer to our granddaughter,” Staneski said. “She’s 11 years old, and just started playing softball in the Virginia Beach area. I wanted to be able to finally go and see her games without making an 8-hour drive. So his commute is going to be a little longer.”