MILFORD — The Milford Chamber of Commerce will be expanding this year’s restaurant week, which runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.

“So it’s got two weekends, the first weekend in October and the second weekend in October and all the days in between,” said Simon McDonald, director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.

This year, new restaurants from surrounding towns will be joining which is why the name changed to Milford Regional Restaurant Week, explained McDonald.

“Besides Milford and West Haven, we will have restaurants from Orange and a couple from Stratford,” he added. “There is a lot of cross between these cities because people who work in West Haven live in Milford and people in Milford work in Stratford or Orange. And we are also the West Haven Chamber now.”

There isn’t yet a full list of restaurants participating in the Milford Regional Restaurant Week, but McDonald said he is expecting to have between 20 and 30 restaurants participating this year.

Restaurant week will feature sit-down eateries with a full menu.

“The restaurants will be those that you would get a little dressed up to eat at. Elegant restaurants are what we are looking for,” said McDonald. “This is a chance for small restaurants to get some added promotion at a discounted price.”

McDonald said the current restaurants that have been confirmed are Bin 100, Il Capriccio and Gusto Trattoria.

“Last year, we had 19 restaurants, so I expect a slightly higher number because we are reaching into West Haven,” he added.

Because the restaurant industry suffered greatly through the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald said the chamber decided not to charge the restaurants participating in restaurant week.

“Any restaurant that is a member of the chamber or DMBA will not have to pay a dime unless they want to add some stuff on,” he said.

Each restaurant will have its own menu with a unique price point. Lunch can be from $10 and $15, and dinner can be between $25 and $40 a person, McDonald said.

“They will be multiple course meals and may or may not include a drink, and each restaurant will design their own menu,” he said. “It’s a chance to try the restaurant’s best fare at a discounted price. Because a three-course meal can cost upwards of $60 a person.”

During the restaurant week, the chamber is hoping to raise awareness of food insecurity and raise funds to help organizations that help those in need.

“Restaurants will have a card so people can donate to help those who are less fortunate,” said McDonald. “We are going to be working with Purple Pantry.”