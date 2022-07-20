Milford center puts focus on Asian American culture

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — For Shirley Chock and Xiaoley Cheng, the New England Asian American Culture Center will be more than just a home for Tai-Chi or Kung Fu classes. It will be a place to learn more about the Asian culture.
With the prejudice many in the Asian American community have faced the past few years, Chock, who founded the center along with Chen, says it is crucial to have a space where people can come together to learn about their culture.