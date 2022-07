MILFORD — Marissa Dumais joined the Boy Scouts three years ago, and not everyone welcomed her with open arms. But Dumais loves proving people wrong.

And the 17-year-old did just that recently after attaining the rank of Eagle Scout —the first female to do so in Milford — all in three years time.

“It feels cool because (being) the first isn’t something that can be taken away from you,” Dumais said. “Having that title feels so cool and feels powerful, but it’s such an honor to be able to say that I’m the female Eagle Scout in Milford.”

Dumais said any girl who wants to become an Eagle Scout “must be willing to push themselves past anyone telling them they can’t do it.

“As far as I’m aware, three years is pretty fast,” she added. “Most people join Boy Scouts at the age of 10, and Eagle Scout isn’t normally achieved until someone is 17 or 18, so it could take up to seven or eight years. But three years is kind of a speed track because I wanted to do it before I went to college.”

Dumais has been directly involved with Scouts BSA for three years but has been going to events with her brother for nearly a decade.

“Scouts BSA does a lot to teach young kids about survival skills, everyday skills and whatever you are interested in,” she said.

In February 2019, when girls were allowed to join the program, Dumais took the opportunity not only to follow in her brothers’ footsteps but also have a new life experience.

“It was a mixed reaction when the Boy Scouts allowed girls into the program, some people were very open to it and excited, and others had the mentality that we didn’t belong there,” she said. “But having a troop and good people surrounding me and supporting me through all of it, including my family and friends, made it so that anyone else’s opinion didn’t matter.

“I’m also the type of person that wants to prove people wrong,” Dumais added. “And I think I did a good job of that.”

Scouts BSA wasn’t Dumais’ first Scouts experience as she had been part of the Girl Scouts for a couple of years and has a Silver Award in the Girl Scout Program.

“It’s a good program, but it didn’t fit me because Girl Scouts was more of a ‘girly’ program,” she said. “I spent so much time with my brother in his troop and his Cub Scout Pack, and that just felt better suited to me and my personal needs and preferences.”

Through her three years in Scouts BSA, Dumais has many special memories but the one she holds dearly is when she first went to summer camp at Camp Sequassen in New Hartford.

“I watched my brother go for years, and I was never able to because I wasn’t the right age and I wasn’t a Boy Scout,” she said. “Given the opportunity was amazing. Now I’m on camp staff, and it’s just a dream come true because it is an amazing experience and opportunity.”

Dumais said there are a series of ranks scouts must achieve before being awarded Eagle Scout.

“Some of them require certain time marks like being in the program for four months or six months, and there are also 21 merit badges that you have to complete, some of them are Eagle required, and some of them can be your choice,” she said.

The most intense work comes with the Eagle Scout project, which requires planning and meeting certain requirements, has to go through an approval process, and then has to be reviewed by a board.

“You sit in front of a bunch of people, and they ask you a bunch of philosophical questions and you answer them the best you can, and at the end of that they decide if you are an Eagle Scout,” said Dumais.

Dumais’ Eagle Scout project was a butterfly garden and a small bench in the neighborhood she grew up in next to a playground.

“I grew up in Morningside,” she said. “The project is entirely complete, and it’s at the Morningside recreational field, but some of my neighbors have volunteered to water it while I’m off in college.”

Dumais said in kindergarten they did a project where they raised butterflies and then let them go into the wild, and they had a butterfly garden at her school.

“The rec field was also a big place where we would have a lot of neighborhood events, and I made friends there,” she said. “I didn’t want to do a project just to get it done, I wanted it to mean something to me, so having it in Morningside meant something to me and having it be a butterfly garden, where kids can have the same experience I did in kindergarten meant something to me.”