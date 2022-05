Contributed photo

MILFORD — Key Hyundai of Milford and Genesis of Milford will be taking the Battle of the Brands to the baseball field next month.

The car dealerships are sponsoring two Little League teams that will be facing off on the baseball diamond on June 5 at 9 a.m., then again on June 20 at 5:15 p.m. The games will take place at Brewster Field, where the dealerships will feature two vehicles, light refreshments and other merchandise.