MILFORD — Dreams will come true for five families, thanks one local car dealership.

Dan Perkins Subaru, at a ceremony Wednesday, presented Trumbull-based Make-A-Wish Connecticut with a $47,825 donation. The funds came through the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event.

“We just got word that some of the wish families are going to be able to travel a bit more, and about 50 families are ready to get going on their wishes,” said Pam Keough, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut. “This is going to help, and I can tell five families tomorrow that their wishes are going to be coming true.”

Over the past 13 years, through the Share the Love Event, Subaru of America Inc. and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to charity.

“It’s not only what Subaru does, but it’s what we do,” said Evan Perkins, president of Dan Perkins Subaru. “Giving back to the community is what we are all about, and like Subaru says in their ads, we are more than just a car company, and that is true.”

Kim Smith, Make-A-Wish director of corporate and community giving, said the organization has granted wishes for many Connecticut families.

“We can’t do what we do without special friends like Subaru, and you guys are just amazing,” she said.

“We know as an organization, it’s been a struggle for you this past year,” Smith added. “No matter what, you come through for our wish kids. It’s incredible in your hardest days, you still are able to bring wishes, and that means so much to us.”

Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted more than 3,800 wishes to local children, according to the organization.

One of the special guests was the Luca Colangelo, a 10-year-old Milford resident battling cancer, and his father, Marco Colangelo. Luca received his wish in February of 2021, a labradoodle puppy he named Champ.

“Luca’s wish with Make-A-Wish was Champ,” said Marco Colangelo. “Luca told me he wanted a wish that would be giving to him forever and for a best friend because of what he was going through with his treatments and the pandemic.”

Colangelo said Make-A-Wish has brought joy, life and happiness back into their family, not just because of Champ but through all the support systems too.

“Honestly, Make-A-Wish has gone above and beyond just Champ and what it’s brought to our family,” he said. “Luca got into sports through the support system, and the Make-A-Wish place has been great.”