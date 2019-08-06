Milford campus news: Roger Williams Univeristy, URI, SCSU

Roger Williams University announces spring 2019 graduates: Sydney Blackwell, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Drew Carolan, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Matthew Carrano, bachelor of science in finance; Charles Knights, cum laude, bachelor of science in marine biology; Marina Kydes, bachelor of arts in elementary education; Robert Laggis, bachelor of science in finance; Graham O’Brien, bachelor of science in construction management; Sean Rice, bachelor of science in management; Grace Riggio, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Stephen Toth, bachelor of science in marketing.

The following students graduated from Southern Connecticut State University: Tahir Akcer, Christina Alexopoulos, Spencer Arnel, Christopher Austin, Tara Belmont, Kiersten Bernier, Stephen Bloszko, Mallery Breban, Vitaliy Buyar, Richard Casey, Marcello Catapano, Candace Chapman, Kirill Chernyak, Sean Chesler, Malinda Childs, Tiffany Coleman, Alexis Corda, Catherine Couden, Rhiannon Crandley, Erica Criscione, Steven Cugini , Brittany Czajkowski , Robert Daggs, Sean Deegan , Gabriella Della Monica, Gabriella Dipreta, Paige Dorso, Matthew Dutkiewicz, William Emery, Marykate Fallon, Cody Gallagher, Lawrence Grannan, Jeremy Grant, Dan Grindley, Carolin Hart Maloof, Jessica Hartwell, Alyssa Healey, Brianne Holden, Courtney Honor, Hannah Johnson, Beau Kamykowski, Tierney Kane, Kaitlin Kiely, Jaime Klink, Melissa Kross, Emily LaLuna, Elizabeth Lobotsky , Mohamad Maarouf , Kaylie Martin , Giovanni Marzullo, Wesley Meeker, Brianna Migliarese, Tyler Mills, Paul Mirmina, Jeff Morgan, Peter Murray, Emily Navarro, Matthew Nicoll, Robert Notholt, Daniela Nunez, Conor O’Leary, James Palmer, MaryBeth Pamias, Kayla Patrick, Rebecca Pejinsky, Carrie Phillips, Samantha Popel, Alyssa Pudill, Jose Ramirez, Paige Raucci, Kiley Rayher, Lauren Repetsky, Amanda Roma, Erik Saller, Amanda Santos, Sabrina Scarpetti, Adam Schwabacher, Paige Schwarz, Jessica Scibek, Krystie Seese, Matthew Smith, Brendan Sternbach, Jenny Tanski, Sonya Taylor, Blake Tobin, Colleen Tuba, Salvatore Tuozzola, Salvatore Tuozzola, Madeline Turiano, Chris Vallecillo, Heather Velez, Abby Waldera, Jennifer Weissauer, Shawna Wortz, Jewell Wright, Tamara Zichichi.

The following students graduated from the University of Rhode Island: Dennis John Barnum, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, cum laude; Nick Fratarcangeli, bachelor of arts communication studies; Jake Kubic, bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude; Nicole Palmer, bachelor of arts economics; Allison Marie Steele, bachelor of arts sociology; Tyler Thammavongsa, bachelor of arts communication studies.