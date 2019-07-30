Milford campus news: New York Institute of Technology, Univeristy of Utah, Hofstra University

Kim Yeung was named to the spring semester president’s list at New York Institute of Technology. Yeung made the list while working toward a bachelor of science degree in life sciences.

Savannah Mailloux graduated with honors, bachelor of science in geography from the University of Utah on May 2, 2019.

Nicholas Meyer graduated from Hofstra University in May 2019, earning a bachelor of business administration in accounting.