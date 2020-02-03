Milford campus news: Champlain College, ECSU, Emerson College, more

Joshua Henderson was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Champlain College. Adam Streeter was named to the fall semester trustees’ list at Champlain College.

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University: Samuel Arnold, class of 2024, exploratory — undecided; Nicholas Banning, class of 2020, new media studies; Tiffany Carlson, class of 2022, political science; Emily Casey, class of 2022, early childhood education; Molly Champagne, class of 2022, health sciences; Kayla Coppola, class of 2021, psychology; Ryan Enders, class of 2022, health sciences; Madelyn Flader, class of 2020, psychology; Shannon Flynn, class of 2022, English; Kathryn Gowisnock, class of 2020, English; Aaron Hostetler, class of 2020, communication; Amber Lewandowski, class of 2020, physical education; Alexa O’Sullivan, class 2021, mathematics; Jessica Saffiotti, class of 2023, pre-elementary education; Katelyn Stokes, class of 2020, history.

Katherine Lacadie, writing, lit and publishing, class of 2020; and Alexander McDonald, creative writing BFA, class of 2020 were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emerson College.

Nathaniel Hill earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Jade Lord was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hofstra University.

Jason Messey was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Muhlenberg College.

Kim Yeung was named to the fall 2019 presidential honor list at New York Institute of Technology where she is studying life sciences.

Thomas Conway, bioengineering; and Graceanne Piselli, ecology & evolutionary biology were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Northeastern University.

Patrick Caron and Andrew Yanik were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Hartford: Joseph Fletcher, Alisa Korneyeva, Michael Sciancalepore, William Stark, Pamela Subtil.

Brooke Gauthier earned a bachelor of science degree in environmental conservation and sustainability from the University of New Hampshire in December 2019.

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire: Emily Sportini, high honors, undeclared; Rebecca Carey, high honors, occupational therapy; Addison Foley, high honors, undeclared; Clare Wetmore, honors, business administration: management; Lily Muir, honors, health management & policy; Haylee Crowle, high honors, animal science.

Lianne Maynard was named to the fall semserter dean’s list at Western Connecticut State University’s Macricostas School of Arts & Sciences.

Nick Dana starred in as Nick in Western New England University’s Stageless Players fall production of Months on End by Craig Pospisil.