Milford campus news

Shana Blatt, literature, creative writing major and Justin Blatt, psychology, literature major were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Purchase College.

Angela Provenzano was awarded a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship worth $8,500 by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Provenzano received a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology from Mississippi State University. As a Phi Kappa Phi Fellow, Provenzano will pursue a Ph.D. in occupational therapy at The Ohio State University.

The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland: Jenna Christiani, Patricia Gildea, Andrew Kaminsky, Michael Russo, Benjamin Schnitzer.

The following students graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University: Alec Crispino, bachelor of science in environmental earth science; Amy Chacho, bachelor of science in business administration; Brady Dennigan, bachelor of science in sport & leisure management; Samantha Hudak, cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration; Gregory Vetter, bachelor of arts in criminology and sociology.

Ali Knox graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Miami University.

Michael Chodziutko graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration degree in finance from Bryant University.