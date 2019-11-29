Milford campus Bridgeport Hospital to host program on advanced options in joint replacement

Milford Campus Bridgeport Hospital will host a free educational lecture on Advanced Options in Joint Replacement Thursday, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m. Orthopaedic Surgeon Joel Malin, MD will lead the discussion on advanced surgical options for treating joint pain including Mako Robotic Arm Assisted Joint ReplacementSurgery. In addition, participants can see the Mako Robot and observe a demonstration of its precision and technology.

The Mako robotic arm is among the latest advancements in orthopaedics allowing surgeons to provide each patient with a personalized surgicalexperience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy. The Milford Campus Bridgeport Hospital was the first facility in Greater New Haven, and the only facility on the I-95 corridor from Norwalk to Rhode Island, to offer this advanced option in total kneereplacements. The Mako system has been in use at the Milford Campus since 2017.

This informational program is meant for those individuals exploring surgical options for treatment of degenerative joint disease of the hip or knee. The session will be held in the Milford Campus Bridgeport Hospital Auditorium, 300 Seaside Avenue in Milford. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 888-357-2396 or register online at bridgeporthospital.org/events.