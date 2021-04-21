Milford budget hearing adjourns after five minutes, no comments

MILFORD — A planned public hearing into the city’s 2021-22 municipal budget adjourned after less than six minutes April 14 after the Board of Aldermen opened the floor for public comment and not a single person raised their hand.
Chairman Philip Vetro adjourned the meeting after five minutes and 24 seconds when no member of the public spoke about either the school or town services budget. Most of that time was taken up reading the meeting rules and calling the attendance roll. The board also received no emailed comments, either individually or through the board’s general inbox.