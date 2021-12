MILFORD — City officials will be distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits Thursday, according to Chief of Staff Justin Rosen.

In a statement released Wednesday, Rosen said the kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Milford Fire Department/Emergency Management Facility at 55 Seemans Lane.

Individuals should bring proof of residency through an ID or Milford beach sticker.

This week Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state has procured one million COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits in an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season.

Rosen said earlier this week that the city will be picking up its allotment of 6,390 test kits from the regional distribution point this week. In addition to this initial allocation, he said the city anticipates additional kits will be arriving specifically for families with children in Milford schools within the next two weeks.

As the number of kits that will be available are limited at this time, this first allocation is intended for Milford residents who may be experiencing symptoms, had a recent exposure to an individual who is positive for COVID-19, or who have or will be attending larger gatherings.

It is anticipated that additional tests will be allocated in January and the city will make announce additional distribution events at that time, Rosen said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who test positive on the at-home test should stay home or isolate and wear a mask. There is no need to obtain a follow up PCR test.

Given the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant and the increase in cases locally, it is most important that those who are not vaccinated get vaccinated, those who are eligible get a booster, wear a mask both in public spaces and when interacting in close contact with individuals outside of their household. People who feel sick also should stay home.

For further guidance on COVID-19 protocols and recommendations, visit www.ci.milford.ct.us/health-department-0 or call 203-783-3285.

