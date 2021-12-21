Milford bars welcome back Santa Con, after last year’s COVID-related hiatus

MILFORD — Julien Debelle Duplan had seen different Santa Cons in surrounding cities like New Haven and New York and thought that a Santa Con in Milford would be a hit.
“In 2019, I had lived on top of one of the bars in Milford, and my neighbors and I were talking saying there’s always Stamford Santa Con, New Haven Santa Con and New York,” he said. “Milford has a great opportunity and a great downtown as well as great restaurants and bars, and we said to ourselves, why don’t we just create our own Santa Con, so we don’t have to travel.”