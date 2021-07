MILFORD — Traci Weber’s journey to becoming the author of a book on yoga started as a text message from one of her students.

The student had recently started a publishing company called [f]empowerment press and asked if Weber was interested in writing a book based on her yoga class.

“She asked if I wanted to do the 30-day challenge that I had offered to my students into a book,” said Weber. “I texted her back and said, ‘Yes, let’s do this.”

Weber, a Milford resident, just released her first book titled “Reclaim Your Wild.”

“I never in my wildest dreams thought that I would write a book. I’m still feeling that impostor syndrome,” said Weber. “I’m humbled and in awe that this is here. I’m very proud of it and also a little surprised that I accomplished this.”

Weber said the book contains a yoga pose for each day, instructions on how to do the pose and a picture of her performing the pose. It also lets the reader know what chakras (body energy center) the post aligns with and gives readers a daily task. She said the yoga poses are accessible to all levels of practitioner, and there are ways to modify the poses.

“I think now, after COVID, this book is kind of essential to people for many reasons, and one of those reasons is to get people outside,” said Weber. “There are tasks in here like go on a hike where you’ve never been, take a moon bath, go to a drumming circle, do an outdoor foot ritual soak.”

The book is a 30-day journey to help women get back to their true wild nature, said Weber.

“Women have been put into societal boxes,” she said. “This is sort of a guide map to help women get back to who they truly are.”

The book took more than a year to produce, but Weber said she has been working on the project for much longer than that. She said she has actually been working on it since she was 12, although she herself didn’t know it at the time.

“When I was 12, I found a book by Richard Hittleman, and it literally saved my life,” said Weber. “I had a difficult childhood, and his book gave me the tools to navigate my childhood.”

Years later, in 2014, Weber said she decided to start training to become a yoga teacher and to learn more about its philosophy.

“I didn’t think I was going to be a teacher, and I had no idea what I was going to do,” she said.

After she graduated, Weber decided to start her own yoga business called WalkAboutYoga. Then COVID-19 hit and everything shut down, she said.

“I took a camping trip to Virginia by myself and riding around on my bicycle asking the universe how can I do the things that I love,” she said. “How can I help women? How can I practice yoga? How can I be in nature and do all of these things and make a living?”

When she got back to her tent, Weber said she saw that she had received the fateful text message inviting her to write a book based on the 30-day challenge that she had issued her students three years before.

As Weber was writing the book to help others, she said it also helped her.

“What this book has taught me is that if someone like me can have a dream come true, anybody can,” she said. “This book also helped me remember some things about my past that I didn’t recall. Some of them were really awesome powerful things like teachers I remembered, and other things were kind of hurtful and traumatic. But all of those things helped me create this book. So I’m grateful for it.”

Weber said the book, like yoga, can be a daily practice for people to start.

“You may at the end of this book go, ‘yea I’m feeling a little bit better, but maybe I’m going to do this a couple more times and continue my growth,’” she said. “You can take the challenges as much as you like.”

Realistically, Weber said, people won’t finish reading the book and find that they have been transformed into their wild, primal selves.

“It’s a continual thing because society is going to come back and say ‘Nope, 9-to-5, punch that clock. Or society is going to come back in and say ‘You can’t wear your hair like that’ or ‘You can’t dress like that.’ So this is a guidebook for life, in a way.”

Ultimately, Weber said she hoped her book would give to other women what Hittleman’s book gave to her.

“His book really helped a 12-year-old girl get through a lot of stuff, and that’s what I want to be to people,” she said. “I just really want to share the gifts of yoga with people to help them better their lives, to better understand themselves, and be more comfortable with themselves. My goal is to really just have yoga help other women like it has helped me.”