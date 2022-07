MILFORD — A three-lot subdivision on Zion Hill Road will be moving forward.

The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, approved the proposal to re-subdivide the land at 238 Zion Hill Road. A decision on these plans had been placed on hold to await reports as board members sought further details on the proposed removal of 14 trees from the site.

“There were concerns brought to the board from the folks in town that are either members of the tree commission or had wanted to maintain some of the trees that were on site,” said Attorney Thomas Lynch, representing the applicant, GAMS, LLC.

Lynch said Steven Johnson, Milford’s assistant director of public works and tree warden, met with the team and it was agreed that the proposed sidewalk curbing on Southworth Street will stop at the driveway.

Two of the 14 trees on the lot will stay, and the rest will be removed.

“The two trees are on the far southerly portion of the proposed Lot 3,” said Lynch. “GAMS submitted a plan that now relocated some of the trees along the curb of Southworth Street, moving them back 10 feet behind the streetlights onto the lots themselves.”

GAMS, LLC. also followed up with the Milford Police Department’s traffic division.

“They looked at the proposal with those trees remaining, and he was satisfied with the sight lines that they would not be infringed with those trees,” said Lynch.

The property is a roughly 1.5-acre site, which will be split into three lots. An existing house will remain and be located on Lot 1. The house was built in 1900, and there is a barn on the western portion of the property, which is to be Lot 2, that is going to be taken down.

All three lots are about the same size, with Lot 1 being the largest at 0.65 acres and Lots 2 and 3 having the same acreage of 0.42.

“Lot 2 is located directly west of the house, and that lot and Lot 3 will have the access to Southworth Street,” said Lynch, adding that the two new houses will be getting new addresses on Southworth Street.