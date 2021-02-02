Milford apartment project delayed over storm water report

MILFORD — The public hearing originally scheduled for a proposed mixed-use project with 36 apartments at 67 Prospect St. has been postponed to the Feb. 16 meeting of the Planning and Zoning at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The hearing was originally scheduled for the board’s Feb. 2 meeting.
The board voted unanimously on July 19 to have a public hearing on the proposal, which includes restoring the historic 1835 David L. Baldwin house on the property and converting it for use into an office and fitness center, and constructing a three-story building behind the house for the apartments.