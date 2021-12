MILFORD - The city’s Public Works Department will chip uncut Christmas trees for recycling mulch again this year.

For safe handling and recycling of the wood chips, leave your tree uncut, remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, netting, wire, screws, and plastic bags before bringing the tree to the collection site.

The drop off locations will be available Jan. 8. The locations are the Walnut Beach parking lot from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and the Tri-Beach parking lot from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Milford Transfer Station, 755 Oronoque Road, will accept trees during normal operating hours Monday through Saturday.

Curbside collection will take place as weather and schedules permit.

