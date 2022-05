MILFORD — Residents will once again see a drop in the mill rate.

The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Monday, approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget of $238.3 million, which will require a mill rate of 26.65 to fund. That is a one mill drop from the present year and means a resident with a home appraised at $300,000 will pay $7,995 in property taxes.

The final vote was along party lines, with Democrats Matt Arciuolo, Brett Broesder, Gregory Harla, John Moffitt, Holly Mulrenan, Michelle Parente, Phillip Vetro, and Ward Willis along with unaffiliated member Robert Pacelli in favor. Republicans Michael Casey, Daniel German, Anthony Giannattasio, Scott Marlow and Raymond Vitali opposed.

“For a seventh consecutive year, we have had a reduction in the mill rate,” said Mayor Ben Blake. “At last night’s meeting, through some technical adjustments, (the board was) able to reduce the overall budget impact by over $4 million.”

Blake said this was a reevaluation year for Connecticut, meaning that properties were reassessed by the market.

“There is going to be some taxpayers that are going to be paying more, some paying less, and some paying the same,” he said.

The board made some alterations during the meeting, increasing the estimated revenue from conveyance taxes and building inspection fees, and reducing the city’s anticipated contributions to pensions, self insurance and health insurance contributions.

During the meeting, Giannattasio introduced a measure to add four police officers, which failed 8-5.

“Based on the police chief testimony, based on the fact we know crime is up in Milford,” Giannattasio said. “The best way, the best approach, the best course of action is to hire more police officers.”

Police Chief Keith Mello had requested four new police officers in his proposed budget, at a projected cost of $254,720.

“While I was disappointed the mayor did not include those in his budget,” said Mello later. “I was shocked to learn that the board of aldermen did not support the motion made by Aldermen Ginnattasio to place those four additional officers back in the budget.”

Mello said the department has removed officers from special units, including the detective bureau and patrol divisions, to deal with the increase in crime in locations across the city.

“A few days ago, President Biden reiterated his recommendation for municipalities to use the COVID money to hire additional police officers to address the nationwide problem of increases in certain crimes,” Mello added. “I’m hopeful that Milford will use those funds to pay for additional officers.”