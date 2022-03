MILFORD — A city alderman has thrown her hat into the state representative ring.

Democrat Michelle Parente, in her second term on the Milford Board of Aldermen, has announced she will run against incumbent Republican Kathy Kennedy for the 119th House seat, which oversees Milford and Orange.

“Representing my constituents in Milford has been both rewarding and inspiring, and I have worked hard to build consensus on both sides of the aisle so that we can do what is best for our city,” Parente said. “I intend to take this same sense of professionalism and accountability to Hartford representing individuals and families just like mine in the 119th district.”

Born and raised in New Haven County, Parente is a political strategist and nonprofit consultant who has worked in Connecticut, California, and Colorado.

A mother of a child in the Milford public school system, Parente is a former Orange public schools teacher.

She says residents need the state government to focus on priorities to better position Connecticut for the future, and her goal as a state representative will be to push to reach these milestones.

“We must meet our fiscal obligations while investing in strong and safe schools, transportation, and municipal infrastructure, make our communities more livable and housing more affordable, and ensure a clean environment and a resilient coastline,” Parente said.

Parente said the state must reinvest in small businesses and restaurants while supporting the workers who keep the Connecticut economy moving.

“We must focus on programs and services that provide support and integrity to all of our residents,” she said. “We need a state government that is open, transparent, and accountable. Taxpayers should know how their money is being spent, that those investments are wise, and that not a single penny is wasted.

“I have worked in different parts of the country, and I will bring an innovative approach to solving our state’s most complex issues,” Parente added.

Parente is participating in the Connecticut Citizens Election Program, a voluntary program which provides elections financing to qualified candidates for statewide offices and the General Assembly.

