Milford agency receives accreditation for programs to aid at-risk youth

MILFORD — It took more than a year, but the Milford-based non-profit agency Boys & Girls Village has received the accreditation from the Council on Accreditation for its experience and commitment to quality in serving Connecticut’s at-risk children and their families, according to President and CEO Kim Shaunesey.
“An as an organization that is constantly striving for the best-in-class service, this accreditation improves BGV’s organizational learning and knowledge,” Shaunesey said. “It is a vital big step in (Boys & Girls Village’s) continued position as a leader in the field.”