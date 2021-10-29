Milford adds STEM labs to all elementary schools
Students at Meadowside develop their observations skills during a STEM labs lesson. They compared their observations from the outside of a pumpkin to the inside of a pumpkin.
Jolene Guarino, science teacher at Meadowside, explains the lesson plan to her students at the new STEM lab. The lesson was to continue to develop the observation skills of students using pumpkins. Students compared their observations from the outside of a pumpkin to the inside of a pumpkin.
MILFORD — Milford Public Schools outfitted all eight elementary schools with new science labs, a cost of about $65,000.
“It is the intention of the Milford Public Schools to give students robust, authentic access and opportunity to study of science. This year, for the first time, we are delighted to give our elementary students a real science lab experience,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia.