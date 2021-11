MILFORD — The city will play host to two events honoring military veterans.

The annual Veterans Day parade will be Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. All units and marchers are asked to assemble at the Daniel Wasson Field parking lot at 1 p.m.

Mayor Ben Blake, in a community announcement made earlier Friday, said a pre-parade concert presented by the Milford Concert Band will take place at the Gazebo on the Milford Green starting at 1:30 p.m.

This year’s grand marshal and guest speaker will be Jack Dougherty, who was inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame in 2009.

Four days later, the city’s annual Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony will be held in front of City Hall. The event will start at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11.

