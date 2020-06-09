Milford USCG Auxiliary offering online boating safety courses

USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla is offering About Boating Safety course on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m. USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla is offering About Boating Safety course on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford USCG Auxiliary offering online boating safety courses 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla is offering About Boating Safety courses online June 17 and 18, from 6:30-9 p.m., and June 20, from 9 a.m.-noon.

For registering in advance, go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Participants may sign up for the class and also pay by credit card. After registering, instructions will be emailed.

Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship. It also will cover safe personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of this eight-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Family participation is encouraged. Cost is $60.

For additional information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 203-530-3951, email USCGAUX243@gmail.com or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/.

All students will need to get a State of CT Conservation ID number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, go to https://www.ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.