Milford Trout Derby canceled

A group of young anglers surround Kurt Schutz on May 4, 2019, during the Milford Striped Bass Club’s annual Children’s Trout Derby. The children with him include his son, Lance, and a group of others who were trying to recapture a fish that has slipped back into the water. This year’s derby has been canceled due to the novel Coronavirus. less A group of young anglers surround Kurt Schutz on May 4, 2019, during the Milford Striped Bass Club’s annual Children’s Trout Derby. The children with him include his son, Lance, and a group of others who ... more Photo: File Photo Photo: File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Trout Derby canceled 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The annual Milford Children’s Trout Derby that was scheduled for May 2 has been cancelled due to the state and federal mandates.

All donations that have been received for this year’s derby will be put towards next year’s derby, May 1, 2021, according to the Milford Striped Bass Club.

Questions can be directed to Jennifer 203-671-9545, Mike 203-996-8856 or Graham 203-376-8415.