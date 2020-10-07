Milford Trick or Trot goes virtual

MILFORD — The annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk returns for its ninth year, but this time the event will be virtual. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, the event will take place virtually over three days, from Saturday, Oct. 31 to Monday, Nov. 2, and will include an additional calendar of virtual activities on each day.

The event’s proceeds will be donated to the Beth-El Center to support its mission of alleviating homelessness and hunger in the Milford area through shelter, outreach, support services and food programs.

Participants can run or walk on their own or in small groups (while physically distancing) between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. Running or walking in costume is encouraged. Participants can submit their run/walk times via email, and awards will be given to the race winners at a ceremony on Nov. 4. Registrants can also take part in a Zoom yoga session, a Halloween costume contest and a virtual trivia event.

“The Annual Milford Trick or Trot will look different this year because of COVID-19, but we’re excited that people can still run or walk on their own and also have fun with some new virtual activities like yoga and trivia,” according to Beth-El Center Executive Director Jenn Paradis. “This event is one of the biggest fundraisers that directly supports the Beth-El Center’s services to help those experiencing hunger and homelessness. Since the pandemic hit in March, the Center has increased its shelter and case management services as well as its food programs to assist the most vulnerable populations in the Milford area, so the funds and support are really needed.”

Fees are $27 per person for adults, and youth 18 and under pay $20 per person.

The event is sponsored and organized by the law firm of Harlow, Adams, and Friedman, P.C., and Sikorsky Credit Union.

To register, make a donation or to become a sponsor, visit www.milfordtrickortrot.com.