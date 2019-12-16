Milford Trick or Trot 5K event raises $31,250 for Beth-El Center

Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford received a $31,250 donation from the proceeds of the 8th annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk fundraiser held on Oct. 26. Event organizers and sponsors Harlow, Adams & Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union presented the donation to the Center’s Executive Director Jenn Paradis.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the support of Sikorsky Credit Union and Harlow, Adams and Friedman P.C.,” said Paradis. “As community leaders, they have taken on the work of organizing and sponsoring the Trick or Trot 5K event to benefit the Beth-El Center’s programs and services which are critical to ensuring that we can continue to meet the needs of the vulnerable people in our community.”

The donation from this year’s Trick or Trot event marks the largest gift given and the fourth year of increased funds raised.

The substantial donation will support Beth-El Center’s continuum of services to meet the basic needs of those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in the community.