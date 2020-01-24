The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, ensuring women’s right to vote. The City of Milford has formed a Milford Suffrage Centennial Committee to celebrate the anniversary with events throughout the year.

The celebrations will begin with a kickoff event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Milford City Hall, 110 River Street. Secretary of State Denise Merrill will speak about suffrage in Connecticut. Milford high school students will recreate part of a famous suffrage speech. A choir of local residents will march and sing suffrage songs. And the legacy and impact of suffragist women of color will be presented.

All are invited.