Milford Suffrage Centennial Committee celebrates 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment

The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, ensuring women’s right to vote. The City of Milford has formed a Milford Suffrage Centennial Committee to celebrate the anniversary with events throughout the year.

The celebrations will begin with a kickoff event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Milford City Hall, 110 River Street. Secretary of State Denise Merrill will speak about suffrage in Connecticut. Milford high school students will recreate part of a famous suffrage speech. A choir of local residents will march and sing suffrage songs. And the legacy and impact of suffragist women of color will be presented.

All are invited.