Milford Senior Center updates community services

The Milford Center continues to serve the community through various services.

The Milford Senior Center has been closed since March, due to COVID-19. However, the Center continues to serve the public with various services. The staff and volunteers have been providing the Mini-Lunch Program, Meals on Wheels, and the Milford Food Bank to the community. The staff also is continuing to make wellness calls.

The Center’s monthly Bulletin has been written and publishes programs that can be enjoyed at home. Virtual presentations and self-help information is available to those remaining at home during the pandemic. In addition, the Center is offering members masks, books, puzzles, and other items that are available for curbside pickup.

Currently, the internal layout of the Center is being mapped for social distance of 6 feet plus personal space to accommodate future limited indoor use. Employees are being trained in the proper use of PPE and other safety precautions. Safety barriers also are being installed on Center vehicles as well.

According to Leonora Rodriguez, Milford Senior Center executive director, “If someone needs food, someone to talk to and requires support, they can call the Milford Senior Center at 203-877-5131, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.”