MILFORD — The Milford Senior Center, at 9 Jepson Drive, plans to reopen its rejuvenated consignment shop next month. Beginning Thursday, Aprilt. shopping will be by reservation.

Each shopper will be able to reserve a time slot for two people to come shop in the store. There are times available Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Reservations can be made by calling the center at 203-877-51331 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.