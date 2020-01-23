Milford Senior Center programs: Jan. 27-Feb. 2

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Membership dues are $15 a year for residents and $30 a year for nonresidents. Call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com for more information.

Tax preparation

Tax preparation will be offered Sundays, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Mondays, from 5-8 p.m., Jan. 26-April 5. The Vita Program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low income families. Participants are required to register by calling 211 or online at uwc.211ct.org./tax.

Night time programs

The center is open for cards, pool and games Mondays, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Sundays, noon-4 p.m.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides respite time for caregivers during the day. The program is designated for individuals with cognitive impairments who may require a supervised environment. During their stay, members are offered a continental breakfast, enjoy various activities including arts and crafts table games, cognitive fit games, exercise, music and entertainment, trips and other special events. Hours are Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Ahrens Room staff combines 47 years of experience and a team of dedicated trained volunteers. Cost is $10 a day for Milford residents and $15 a day for nonresidents. To learn more about the program or to schedule a tour, contact Rita Whiskeyman, program coordinator or Christine Lyas, social service worker at 203-877-5131.

Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcome.

Monday, Jan. 27: 9:30, Arts and Crafts class, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30, Ballroom Aerobics; 11, Zumba Gold; 1, Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble; Art Class, Super Bingo; 4, Stretch, Strength, Stabilize; 5:30, Pickle Ball/Easygoing play only — Beginner’s welcome; 5:55, Board Game Trivia Night, second Monday of the month; Trivia Night fourth Monday of the month; 6:30, Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, Jan. 28: 9:15, Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess Group, Learn and Play; 9:30, Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10, Ceramics Class, Gospel Choir; 10:30, Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 1, Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class; 2, Quilting Group; 4, Yoga Class.

Wednesday, Jan. 29: 9:30, Beading, Tai Chi Class Beginner; 10, MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi intermediate, Country/Western Line Dance Class; 1, Naturally Well, Immune System — Discussion on colds and flu season, Happy Hookers Knitting Group, Bingo, Wii Bowling; 4, Zumba Gold.

Thursday, Jan. 30: 9:15, Yoga, Chess Play; 10-noon, Tech Time 1st and 3rd week of the month; 10:30, Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11, Italian Cultural Class; 1, Wii Bowling, Knitting Group; Bingo.

Friday, Jan. 31: 9-11:30, free haircuts, call 203-877-5131; 9:30, Stretch, Strengthen & Stabilize, Meditation 1st Friday of the month; 10, Ceramics Class, Choral Group, Creative Writing Class; 10:45, Let Your Yoga Dance; 1, Pickle Ball/Easy going play only.

Sunday, Feb. 2: The center is open Sunday, noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2.

Lunch is served Monday-Friday, from noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the office window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner; Sandwich only $1.25; Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: Jan. 27-31

Monday, Beef Stroganoff with egg noodles, mixed vegetables; Tuesday, sliced ham with pineapples, mashed potatoes, buttered peas; Wednesday, Lasagna with meat sauce, Italian Style vegetables, Garlic Knot; Thursday, sliced turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce, vegetables; Friday, crab cakes with lemon and Tartar, cole slaw, roasted potatoes.

Trips

Travel Expo: Monday, Jan. 28, 4 p.m. A full calendar of trips available for 2019 and 2020 will be revealed. Keep watch for a full menu of the evening on the Travel Wall or stop in and ask for one in the Travel Office.

April 8, Mohegan Sun, $27; March 13, Historical Hudson Valley tour of Staatsburgh State Home, $146; March 19, St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Aqua Turf, $65; March 21, The Andrews Sister’s at Nelson Hall, $55; April 5, Moondance, the music of Van Morrison, $55; April 7, Burt & Me at Ivoryton, $70; April 11, Wicked Tulips, $141; April 16, The Glenn Campbell Experience at Aqua Turf, $65; April 27, West Point Dress Parade, $116;

Bushnell Shows: Feb. 3, Cats; March 3, Rent; March 31, Beautiful; May 5, Come From Away; June 23, Waitress.