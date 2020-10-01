Milford Senior Center phasing in on-site activities Oct. 5

The Milford Senior Center will begin to phase in on-site activities on a limited basis by reservation starting Oct. 5. The Milford Senior Center will begin to phase in on-site activities on a limited basis by reservation starting Oct. 5. Photo: Milford Senior Center Photo: Milford Senior Center Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Senior Center phasing in on-site activities Oct. 5 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Milford Senior Center will begin to phase in on-site activities on a limited basis by reservation starting Oct. 5, along with already scheduled virtual programs taking place on their YouTube channel and other virtual platforms.

Executive Director Leonora Rodriguez said the “soft” opening will offer members some indoor activities, as the Center gradually reopens to members. The Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and seniors planning to attend in-person activities must call ahead at least one day in advance to make an activity reservation. No walk-ins for activities will be allowed at this time.

Seniors attending will be asked to follow the three Ws: Wear a mask; Wash your hands frequently; and Watch their distance from others. Additionally, health questions with a temperature screening will be taken when arriving.

“Milford’s Senior Center is an important community asset,” said Milford Mayor Ben Blake. “I’m happy to begin the process of safely reopening facilities as we continue to offer the food and nutrition programs which benefit our seniors.”

According to Rodriguez, the Mini-Lunch dine-in option will not reopen until advised and determined by the Milford Health Department. When the dine-in option reopens, reservations will be required and seating will be limited.

“We look forward to having our seniors return to the Center,” said Rodriguez. “The Center staff has worked very hard in order to have members return. We have had safety in mind during this entire process. We are safety trained and we are ready. However, we are remaining vigilant as the State of Connecticut COVID-19 cases change. We look forward into moving ahead, slowly and cautiously, yet optimistically.”

The Center has created a small outdoor seating area for members who purchase their meal from curbside and wish to have it outdoors. The Center also will be holding a Consignment Store clearance sale outdoors on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Oct. 13. The Center encourages members to reach out for any additional support. The Center will be holding its annual Flu Clinic as a drive-through option Oct. 21, from 8-11:30 a.m., by appointment. For more information, call John Cornelius at the Center at 203-877-5131.

For more information on the reopening and making reservations for activities, visit the Milford Senior Center website: http://www.milfordctseniorcenter.comor call 203-877-5131.