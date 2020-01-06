Milford Senior Center offers programs, events in January

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers the following programs and events in January. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com/.

Tax preparation

The Vita Program will be providing free income tax preparations for all ages and low-income families Sundays, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Mondays, from 5-8 p.m., Jan. 26 through April 5. Participants are required to register by calling 211 or online at ucw.211ct.org/tax preparations.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens Program provides respite time for caregivers during the day. The program is designated for individuals with cognitive impairments who may require a supervised environment. During their stay in the program, members are offered continental breakfast, enjoy various activities, which include arts and crafts, table games, cognitive-fit games, exercise, music and entertainment, trips and other special events. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost is $10 a day for Milford residents and $15 a day for out-of-town residents. To learn more about the program or to schedule a tour, contact Rita Whiskeyman, program coordinator or Christine Lyas, social service worker at 203-877-5131.

Board Game Night

Board Game Night will be held the second Monday of each month beginning Monday, Jan. 13, from 5:55 to 7:30 p.m.

Joint replacement talk

If you are considering surgical intervention for your joint pain you may be interested in a discussion Thursday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m.

Jeopardy Traffic Safety program

Traffic safety will be enhanced by the Jeopardy Traffic Safety Program presented by Alec Slatky, director of Public and Government Affairs, AAA Northeast during a discussion Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m.

Understanding Sleep

Attendees will learn why sleep and the quality of sleep are so important Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. This is an interactive program that explores sleep in general and how it affects many aspects of health. Learn how effective managements of options along with self-assessment tools for each participant identifies areas of sleep improvement. Presented by the Orange Rehabilitation Care Center.

Healthy cooking demo

A Healthy Cooking Program will be presented Thursday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. A cooking demonstration will provide information on how to prepare a delicious, nutritious and simple meal. Presented by the kitchen staff at the Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion. RSVP is required.

Movie matinee

The movie, Las Vegas will be screened on Friday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m.

Trivia Night

Trivia Night will be held the third Monday of the month, from 5:55 to 7:30 p.m.

Super bingo

Super Bingo will be held Monday, Jan. 27, from 1-3 p. Prizes awarded for special games.

Naturally Well

Natural Ways to support the immune system during cold and flu season will be presented Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. The discussion will be led by Kara Cholewinski, a third year student clinician at the University of Bridgeport School of Naturopathic Medicine.