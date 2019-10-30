Milford Senior Center offers programs and events in November

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive has programs and activities that provide entertainment, opportunities to create, hobbies to develop, cultural and educational programs, travel and more. Annual membership fee is $15 and is open to Milford residents age 55 and up. For more information, call 203-877-5131.

Energy assistance program

Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP ) by TEAM Inc. and hosted by State Senator James Maroney will be held Monday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. This program is designed to help offset the winter heating costs of lower income households, specifically those households whose income falls at or below 60% of the state medium income. For more information, call 203-877-5131.

How to help a caregiver

How to Help A Caregiver presented by the Drazen Law Group will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m.

United Health Care dual plan

The United Health Care Dual Plan presented by Jim Lambert of First Choice Consulting, L.L.C. will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m.

New technology information available

Milford Seniors Paul Joslin and Art Landry provide information on the most recent technology innovations to help keep one living independently for many years to come Thursday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m.

Veterans Day celebration

Veterans and a guest will receive a patriotic tribute following the performing of Taps at the base of the center’s flag pole Friday, Nov. 8, at 9:30 a.m. Following, at 10 a.m. The Center’s Band, The Note Ables, under the direction of Linda Whittaker and the Center’s Choral Group, directed by Rosemary Boone will perform.

ConnectiCare Medicare presentation

ConnectiCare Representative Susan Stokes a certified Medicare Insurance spokesperson, will lead a discussion on the Advantage Plans for 2020, an overview of how Medicare works along with a summary of ConnectiCare’s MAPD Plans Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.

Center closed

The center will be closed Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 and 29, in observance of the holidays.

AARP safe driver course

AARP Safe Driver Course will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. To register, call Ed Berry at 203-549-9629.

Aetna representative visits

A representative from the Birarelli Insurance Agency will visit the center Thursday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. to discuss 2020 available plans, including AETNA Medicare Elite Plan (PPO) and Elite Plan (HMO).

Lifestyle changes

Brain fitness experts from Home Care Assistance will visit the center Monday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. to discuss lifestyle changes you can make to keep your mind sharper longer. In session four of this six part series, focus will be on the language domain which is involved in understanding what you read, auditory interpretation, developing an appropriate response and accurately producing words.

Understanding dementia

SENIOR GEMS@ by Senior Helpers will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. This presentation is designed to help educate families on how dementia impacts the brain, how to understand these changes and how to adapt our own behavior to our loved ones changed reality.