Milford Senior Center offers memory screening test

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., will hold a free memory screening test on Wednesday, March 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Each memory screening takes about 10 minutes. While the result is not a diagnosis, it can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.

For more information, call the senior center, 203-877-5131.

The National Memory Screening Program is an initiative of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. More details are available at alzfdn.org or by calling 1-866-232-8484.

The AFA’S National Memory Screening Program made possible with a grant from Edward N. and Della T. Thome Memorial Foundation, Bank of America, N. S. Trustee.