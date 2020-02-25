https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Milford-Senior-Center-offers-memory-screening-test-15083038.php
Milford Senior Center offers memory screening test
The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., will hold a free memory screening test on Wednesday, March 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Each memory screening takes about 10 minutes. While the result is not a diagnosis, it can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.
For more information, call the senior center, 203-877-5131.
The National Memory Screening Program is an initiative of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. More details are available at alzfdn.org or by calling 1-866-232-8484.
The AFA’S National Memory Screening Program made possible with a grant from Edward N. and Della T. Thome Memorial Foundation, Bank of America, N. S. Trustee.
