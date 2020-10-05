Milford Senior Center offering drive-up flu shot clinic

The Milford Senior Center will be conducting a drive-up Flu Clinic Program, at the front door of the building, off the parking lot at 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 8-11 a.m. Registration is required by Oct. 15.

The Milford Senior Center will be conducting a drive-up Flu Clinic Program, at the front door of the building, off the parking lot at 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 8-11 a.m. Visitors are required to remain in their cars and asked to wear a garment with short sleeves. The Center is operating under the State of Connecticut COVID-19 and the Milford Health Department safety guidelines.

For those over 65, The Milford Health Department recommends the high dose influenza vaccine. A low dose vaccine also will be available.

To receive a flu shot, you must register before Oct. 15 by calling the Benefit Office at the Center at 203-877-5131, ext. 2108. When calling, have your Medicare and supplemental card available. You must be on Medicare, not Medicare Advantage or a PPO or HMO plan. Seniors who are on Medicare Advantage, PPO or a HMO plan can receive their flu shot at their doctor or drug store.