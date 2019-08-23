Milford Senior Center hosts flu shot clinics

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, is offering flu shot clinics Wednesday, Oct. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register in advance, contact the center’s Insurance Specialists, Laura Daneault or John Cornelius at 203-877-5131 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please have your insurance information available when you call.